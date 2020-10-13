ST. JOSEPH — Royalton Township is adding a camera system to several of its municipal buildings.
At Monday’s board meeting, trustees agreed to pay about $13,000 to Shoreline Smart Homes in Benton Harbor to install a camera system that would cover a handful of township-owned buildings and properties.
The board was given two proposals, but chose the more expensive option because it includes more cameras and wider lenses. The other option would have cost about $10,000 from Double K Enterprises, which already handles the township’s technology needs.
While the latter camera surveillance system would have allowed for a higher quality of video, Manager Steve Tilly said they were looking for something that had a wider focus to cover more ground.
“We want it to cover the entrance inside the township hall at the front counter, along the road at Bicentennial Park and at the main entrance to the restroom facilities (at the park),” Tilly said. “If someone is trying to hide in there or kids go in there to bust stuff up, they will be on camera.”
Tilly said the camera system might not be running until spring, as it depends on how cooperative the weather is for the remainder of 2020.
“Installation could have begun earlier, but the board wanted more information at the previous meeting,” Tilly said.
The decision comes on the heels of two incidents over the summer.
The board first set out to find an affordable camera system in July after a trailer that was left outside the maintenance building was stolen. Tilly said the township submitted a claim to the insurance company.
A week after that incident, windows at the cemetery’s maintenance garage were busted. Tilly said workers found glass and bricks on the ground near the windows. Nothing was taken, but Tilly said there were glass shards at the bottom of the windows.
The cameras are expected to go in at the township hall, the maintenance building and Bicentennial Park.
Speed study
The Berrien County Road Department issued a speed study that was approved by township trustees Monday.
Traffic along the short stretch of Maiden Lane between Hollywood Road and M-63 will be reviewed by the state in the coming weeks.
According to Tilly, the road department completed a study 20 years ago and determined the speed limit to be 45 mph. However, no signs were installed. With a project up for review that would require an entrance and exit into the road, a new road study is being requested by the state.
“It is technically 55 mph since there are no signs,” Tilly said. “That’s a little fast for that section.”
The study is expected to last a couple weeks.
The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Royalton Township Hall.