ST. JOSEPH — Royalton Township is looking to add some security for its municipal buildings.
Manager Steve Tilly was given the green light at Monday’s board meeting by trustees to begin looking for prices for a camera system.
The decision comes on the heels of two incidents within the township over the past two weeks.
Two weeks ago, a trailer that was left outside the maintenance building was stolen. Tilly said the township submitted a claim to the insurance company and the majority of the cost is expected to be covered.
“Apparently somebody needed an equipment trailer more than we did and they helped themselves to it,” Tilly said.
It cost the township $3,800 to buy another trailer, which is used to transport mowers and other equipment.
Then last week windows at the cemetery’s maintenance garage were broken. Tilly said workers found glass and bricks on the ground near the windows. Nothing was taken, but Tilly said there were glass shards at the bottom of the windows.
“Those windows are really high off the ground,” he said. “Someone would need a ladder.”
Supervisor Robert Basselman said there is no price point yet, but some of the early estimates peg the cost around $5,000.
Tilly said they are considering surveillance cameras for the township hall, the fire station, maintenance building and Bicentennial Park. The number of cameras designated to each building has yet to be decided.
“Everything would be downloaded to a hard drive that could be replayed,” Tilly said. “You can zoom in after it’s been downloaded to the hard drive to determine the make and model of any vehicles.”
Tilly said he should have prices ready for the Aug. 10 board meeting.
Other agenda items
The township is looking to compare its plot prices for its cemetery, specifically for its columbarium.
Tilly said none of the 48 openings at its columbarium that was installed at the cemetery two years ago have been purchased.
“People are choosing to bury their urn instead of putting them in a columbarium,” Tilly said. “We have to look at what the area is doing because it’s almost like our plots are too cheap. Our land price must be a lot lower.”
The township also accepted a donation of $1,072 to go toward Bicentennial Park.
According to correspondence to the township, a family that spent years holding its reunion at the park would no longer be doing so, as most of the family had moved from the area.
The family chose to donate what remained in its family reunion fund. The donation coincides with a renovation project at the park.