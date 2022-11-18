ST. JOSEPH — The RSV season is ramping up in Southwest Michigan.

Dr. Lois Lello, a pediatrician at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, said the RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season got an earlier start this year. However, lab results show fewer positive cases through October than through October 2021.

