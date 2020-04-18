I know that with the governor’s stay at home order, we’re not supposed to go anywhere that’s not essential. But is it OK to just take a drive around the countryside, or take a bike ride, as long as there is no physical or airborne contact with anyone?
Nancy, from Stevensville
Nancy,
Thank you for your question. Unfortunately I am not able to answer this specific question without putting it through a departmental approval process. But with nice weather approaching, let me remind you about Michigan’s laws concerning bicycles.
In the state of Michigan, a bicycle is not considered a vehicle. A bicycle is propelled by human power, having either 2 or 3 wheels and are all 14 inches in diameter. Michigan’s laws on bicycle do not apply to children. A bicyclist riding upon the roadway must obey the same traffic laws as a vehicle. This means a bicyclist has to:
- Use turn signals (given by hand and arm signals)
- Ride with the direction of traffic
- Use lights if riding at night
- Be equipped with brakes
Bicyclist shall ride as close as possible to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway. A bicyclist does not have to ride in a bike lane, even if a bike lane is provided. There are several reasons why a bicyclist might not ride in a bike lane. A bicyclist might be riding two abreast (two riders side by side), which may put one of the riders outside of the bike lane. A bicyclist may also ride on a sidewalk, but when over-taking and passing a pedestrian an audible signal must be given.
A bicycle may not be ridden on an expressway (I-94, US-31, I-196). A bicyclist also may not use a cell phone while riding unless the cell phone is in hands free mode. A bicycle may not lane split, riding between lines of traffic.
Michigan also has laws for vehicles sharing the roadway with bicyclist. A vehicle passing a bicyclist must pass at least 3 feet left of the bicyclist, and at a safe speed. A vehicle may overtake a bicycle in a no passing zone, if it is safe to do so. Bicyclists will not be given a ticket for impeding traffic if they are riding on the roadway and obeying all the rules of the road. When following a bicyclist, the driver of the vehicle must have their vehicle under control and be able to react safely if the bicyclist must make an emergency maneuver. Also, a driver of vehicle may not open their doors into bicyclists.
Though Michigan does not require a bicyclist to wear a helmet while riding, it is very highly encouraged.