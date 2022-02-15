BENTON HARBOR — School districts are now responsible for issuing quarantine letters to students, rather than the Berrien County Health Department – which had been penning the letters since the onset of the pandemic.

Guy Miller, BCHD interim health officer, said a draft of the policy was sent to each district three weeks ago. Miller said he sent possible language for the quarantine notification letters to each district last Friday, but districts are free to word the letters as they please.

“The schools are in the best position to enforce who’s coming into the building, who’s not coming into the building each day,” Miller said. “When they have the ability to do that, I think they should be the people that officially write a letter notifying.”

The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a draft guidance in late January, advising local health departments to surveil larger outbreaks, rather than individual cases.

The draft guidance states, “When schools learn of a confirmed case, schools are responsible for identifying and notifying close contacts of that individual. (Local health department)’s are responsible for reviewing incoming data, notifying schools of cases and clusters that they are made aware of, investigation of cases, outbreaks, and contact tracing as appropriate or requesting MDHHS assistance.”

Miller said the change did not affect the authority of BCHD’s COVID-19 quarantine policy, which he said has been merely a recommendation, not a requirement, for the entirety of the pandemic.

However, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding’s recommendations to change the district’s return-to-learn plan seemed to suggest otherwise.

“The BCHD has recently changed their quarantine process and is no longer issuing a letter that requires students to quarantine if exposed in school,” the recommendation stated.

Additionally, other Southwest Michigan superintendents have said at board meetings the quarantine guidelines were required for districts, and were not just a recommendation.

“I would agree with my peers, we were required or at least it was perceived and indicated by previous directors that (quarantine guidelines were) required,” Dave Ehlers, superintendent of Coloma Community Schools, told The Herald-Palladium via text.

The health department started issuing the quarantine letters at the onset of the pandemic because many school districts did not know how to respond to COVID-19, Miller said Monday.

This decision on quarantine letters comes after the health department reduced its isolation and quarantine guidance for K-12 educational settings on Jan. 19.