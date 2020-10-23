Local schools are doing a great job of containing COVID-19, but a rise in community spread puts in-person learning in danger, school and health officials warned Thursday in an open letter addressed to the community.

Gillian Conrad, communications manager with the Berrien County Health Department, said several school officials talked to her about their concerns during their weekly meeting.

“Our community context really does matter for what happens for our schools being able to maintain in-person learning,” she said. “... People need to understand that what we do outside of work or outside of school matters for what is happening with our schools.”

She said they are asking everyone in the community to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing face masks, social distancing and washing their hands frequently.

“We really are in this together, and the actions that you and I are taking have an impact on a lot of other people beyond just ourselves,” she said. “We have to continue to keep that community mindset.”

She said the health department isn’t recommending that schools switch to remote learning yet, but it is an option if COVID-19 numbers in the community don’t start to plateau.

“A lot of parents in Berrien County rely on the fact that their children are able to go to school in person so they can work,” she said. “We know that schools being open helps sustain our local economy.”

A link to the entire letter, which was signed by almost 20 school leaders, can be found on the Berrien County Health Department Facebook page.

Conrad said a big reason the virus isn’t spreading in the schools is because the schools are consistently adhering to strict protocols of wearing face masks and frequent hand washing.

“They have done a fantastic job of maintaining a risk-mitigated environment,” she said.

When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, she said it can usually be traced back to an encounter outside the school setting.

In addition, she said recent studies have shown that while children are not immune to the virus, they don’t contract it as easily and don’t tend to be super spreaders.

Updated numbers

Berrien County recorded another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 80.

The number of recorded COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in Berrien County, with 2,254 total confirmed cases recorded Thursday, up 16 from 2,238 on Wednesday.

There were 301 probable cases listed Thursday, up from 296 on Wednesday, and 1,900 recoveries, up from 1,879 since the county began tracking pandemic information in March.

Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 21 COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital Thursday, up one from Wednesday.

Cass/Van Buren counties

Cass County recorded 15 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 819.

Van Buren County added 21 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 900.

No new deaths were recorded in Cass or Van Buren counties.