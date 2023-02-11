Robin Lydic from the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan speaks to a group of second-graders Friday morning at Hollywood Elementary School. Students were tasked with writing letters on behalf of animals waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society.
Second-grade student Tyler Crockett holds up a photo of a dog Friday morning at Hollywood Elementary School. He and his classmates were assigned to write letters on behalf of animals waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Robin Lydic from the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan assigns animals to a group of second-graders Friday morning at Hollywood Elementary School. Students were asked to write personal letters on behalf of animals waiting to be adopted.
STEVENSVILLE — Second-graders at Hollywood Elementary School got a “ruff” assignment on Friday.
Robin Lydic, director of animal care at the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, gave each student in Perry Heppler’s class a picture of a dog or cat. The second-graders will now write letters on behalf of their furry friends, to describe why potential owners should adopt these animals.