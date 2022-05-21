220521-HP-pga-tab-landscapers1-photo.jpg

Jim Taylor, with the Harbor Shores Grounds Department, works near the 15th green in preparation for the 82nd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Matt Vollrath is a busy man.

As the superintendent of the Golf Course at Harbor Shores, he normally manages a staff of about 20 people who maintain the course throughout the golf season.

Crews mow along the 17th hole in preparation for the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at at Harbor Shores.
The Harbor Shores Grounds Department have been preparing for the 82nd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. Pictured, from left, are course superintendent Matt Vollrath, assistant superintendent Tim Capps, assistant superintendent Danny Keene, crew foreman Alvaro Pena, equipment manager Scott Brock, irrigation technician Ken Kallberg and groundskeeper Fidel Hernandez.
Ground crews work on the third hole in preparation for the 2018 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores.

