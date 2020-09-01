1995 – 25 years ago
Hundreds of people will flock to uncomfortable wooden and metal seats tonight. They will scream themselves hoarse and inhale salty popcorn – and they’ll love every minute of it. It’s the kickoff of a new high school football season in Southwest Michigan. Fans and players alike are ready to give their all to defend the honor of their communities. For now, every team is undefeated and seemingly invincible. That excitement feeds the community, which turns out to see its children, cousins and young neighbors tramp up and down a 120-yard piece of sod.
1985 – 35 years ago
Sunny warm days and cool evenings helped bring a crowd of more than 60,000 to Buchanan’s seventh annual Old Fashioned Labor Day Celebration. The event got underway with a flea market, entertainment and a street dance Friday night, and was officially kicked off by a 40-unit parade Saturday morning. The bed race Saturday was won by a team from Denny’s Automotive in Buchanan. There were seven teams entered this year, and last year’s winners, Vorrath Construction of Berrien Springs, took second place. Third place went to Phillippi Fruit Farms of Buchanan.
1970 – 50 years ago
Youths volunteering their time and energy this summer have given an idea and a boost to work at the Twin Cities Area Child Care center at 650 Pipestone St. in Benton Harbor. The volunteers, mostly in their teens, have real rapport with the children they help supervise. This means young volunteers will be sought on a year-round basis, according to Mrs. John Steeb of St. Joseph, who helped recruit summer help. Mrs. Steeb said about 10 young people have worked at the center at varying times this summer. She said plans are being made to secure such services on a part-time basis from high school and college students the rest of the year.