1995 – 25 years ago
At least one classroom at the Galien Grade School could be going to the dogs. The school board Monday night received a request from fifth grade teacher Kieran McHugh to bring her dog, Loyal, to class once or twice a week as therapy for the children. McHugh said she has been bringing the dog to class now and then for the past two years and has had no problems. When she brings the dog, she said the children behave and pay attention better. The board agreed to contact the health department before making a decision. Starting her fourth year as a teacher in the district, McHugh described the dog as a 4-year-old white-and-brown mixed breed. She said the dog is vaccinated, house-broken and is shampooed and groomed every week. She said the dog has been trained to be around people.
1985 – 35 years ago
Three Oaks youngsters may be able to go trick-or-treating on Halloween after all. Village President Bryan Volstorf told the Village Council on Wednesday night that plans for a haunted house program to replace the traditional trick-or-treating may have to wait until next year because of a lack of time and people to set up the new program. A final decision on whether trick-or-treating will be allowed on Halloween is to be made at the council’s Oct. 9 meeting.
1970 – 50 years ago
Nearly all major area wineries and grape processors will be accepting Concords next week, one of the earliest starts in recent years. In the meantime, no definite announcement concerning a price offer for Niagaras has been made public as of late Thursday. Wineries are expected to take a major portion of the Niagaras. National Grape’s Welch plant in Lawton is in the process of testing for sugar solids in Concords now, and will start processing on Thursday or Monday depending on the results.