1995 – 25 years ago
Dr. David Puzycki has joined Lakeland Regional Health System and InterCare Community Health Network in practice at 697 Weld St., Benton Harbor. He specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics. He earned his degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Michigan – Flint. Most recently he worked as a resident physician at the Indiana University Medical Center, Department of Medicine and Pediatrics.
1985 – 35 years ago
Twin City Players will hold auditions for the drama “The Uninvited” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, at the Player’s Theater in St. Joseph. Four men and six women, ages 17-60, are needed for the production. The play will be directed by Dennis Bachman, who most recently directed “The Rainmaker” for Summerstage. Immediately following auditions for “The Uninvited”, Jan Bruce will conduct auditions at the theater for the Twin City Players’ “Caberet,” a musical entertainment group. Piano accompaniment will be provided, but those auditioning should bring their own sheet music. Tryouts for both are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to audition.
1970 – 50 years ago
A $120 tool cabinet has been converted into a life-saving emergency cart for patients who suffer cardiac arrest while at Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor. Equipped with emergency medications, instruments and machines, custom-made carts already in use at Mercy have saved the lives of 15 of 34 patients this past year who had cardiac arrests and needed resuscitation. The commercial emergency carts cost up to $8,000 each. Prompt action of hospital personnel in using the “crash carts” prevents those 15 patients from suffering brain damage due to the heart stoppage. Michael Kastner, purchasing director, developed the tool cabinet into a cart with the help of maintenance men and an idea in use at numerous other hospitals. Kastner said he built the cart to save hospital money.