25 years ago – 1996
A grand vision in America, and possibly the world, may rest on 20 miles of Southwest Michigan track. Amtrak is testing a high-speed, rail-signaling system and track improvements that will allow passenger trains to travel more than 100 mph, ultimately cutting the Detroit-to-Chicago trip from five-and-a-half hours to three. Twenty miles of track through Niles and Dowagiac present a $20 million laboratory. Southwest Michigan could be the first place in the nation, if not the world, to have a system that relies on computers and satellites to control train speeds, track signals, operate crossing signals and gates.