1995 – 25 years ago
Hanson Mold of St. Joseph Township recently donated two mills to Lake Michigan College for use in its machine tool lab. “The machines will be used in LMC’s machine tool technology program to train tool and die and mold-making apprentices, plus others, in steel-cutting methods,” said Patricia Hall, dean of occupational studies. Hanson Mold President Gene Stemm said the contribution will help assure that LMC continues to provide training and education with equipment that is used in the industry.
1985 – 35 years ago
Mrs. Octavia Hawkins, 77, is to be honored Saturday at the Van Buren United Civic Center for her work over a number of years with political, community and religious organizations, as well as individuals. Since moving from Chicago to Covert in 1944, Mrs. Hawkins has devoted most of her time to trying to bring about changes that make stronger communities and better lives for people. She and her husband, Charles, have five children. Mrs. Hawkins said her life and value were greatly influenced by her grandfather and grandmother, who were both born into slavery. Her grandparents believed strongly in freedom, and thought the best way for their children to achieve it was to get an education.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Cavalry returned to South Haven on Saturday. Activation ceremonies for a new enlarged unit of the Michigan National Guard assigned to South Haven armory were held. During the ceremonies, visiting officers of the Guard inspect members and new recruits of the newly-designated Troop C, 1st Squadron of the 238th Cavalry. The South Haven unit was a Cavalry troop from before the start of the 20th century until 1941, when it was designated an armored unit. The new unit has 158 men, including about 70 recruits.