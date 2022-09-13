Wall Street futures rose Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show that surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 0.7%, as did futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Investors were waiting for a U.S. government report on Consumer Prices for August that they hope will show inflation peaked at a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. A decline might help the Federal Reserve avoid having to raise interest rates further to a level that might tip the U.S. economy into recession.