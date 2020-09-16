1995 – 25 years ago
No area teams were rated in Class C in this week’s first Associated Press girls prep basketball poll of the season, but River Valley may be making a statement. Coach Denny Atkin’s Mustangs used their rebounding strength to remain undefeated in an easy 59-40 non-league victory over visiting Galien on Tuesday. The Mustangs improved to 4-0 by out-rebounding the Gaels 47 to 32. River Valley broke open a close game in the third quarter by outscoring the Gaels 19-8 in the decisive period.
1985 – 35 years ago
After being closed to tours for almost three years, the Energy Information Center at the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant has resumed tours to show the public how the plant operates. Indiana & Michigan Electric Co. spent about $750,000 to remodel two theaters, produce two films and make other improvements to prepare for the reopening. Before closing in 1982, the center was averaging 50,000 visitors a year, and the goal now is to at least match that figure. The center’s visitors have run about 60 percent school groups, 20 percent senior citizen groups and the rest tourists. Public tours of the center, conducted by six newly hired tour guides, resumed Sept. 11.
1970 – 50 years ago
The South Haven Beauty College of Cosmetology has been opened by Ed Coulombe, owner of the Pink Poodle Beauty Shop. The college is located on the second floor of the beauty shop building. Coulombe said the college is the only one of its kind in Van Buren County. Both men and women enrollees are being accepted. Courses range from 300 to 1,500 hours in instruction and practical application. An initial graduating class of 50 is expected. Coulombe said the school could handle up to 200 students per year.