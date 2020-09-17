1995 – 25 years ago
While walking along the beaches or piers in St. Joseph, those with a keen eye might catch a glimpse of the little gull or red phalarope. But those attending the fourth Midwest Birding Symposium this weekend also may observe some rarities if they are alert. The symposium, which begins today and runs through Sunday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, is a biennial event that began in 1989. More then 100 speakers and exhibitors will make presentations for the 700 registered.
1985 – 35 years ago
Forty Michigan State University faculty members will tour Benton Harbor on Sept. 25 as part of a joint project to tackle the city’s problems. “A Day in Benton Harbor,” developed by MSU and the city, includes a bus tour led by Alex Little, Benton Harbor’s director of economic development, and a meeting with Mayor Wilce Cooke. John Schweitzer, director of urban affairs at MSU, said the university’s resources will be used to help the people of Benton Harbor improve their quality of life. The program, which is one component of the Benton Harbor Demonstration Project is financed by a $42,286 grant from Whirlpool Foundation.
1970 – 50 years ago
The third annual Watervliet Invitational cross country meet will be held Saturday at the high school under the direction of Panthers coach Gene Bednarowski. The meet, which replaces one Bednarowski initiated at Lawton during his coaching tenure there, will include varsity and junior varsity races on Watervliet’s new 2.5-mile course. More than 200 runners from 25 schools are expected to compete in the two meets. Bednarowski said defending champ Vicksburg is the team to beat, and also has the top returning finisher from last year’s meet, Brad Penny, who finished 10th.