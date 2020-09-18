1995 – 25 years ago
The fall salmon and steelhead spawning run is underway on the St. Joseph River. Boat fisherman are using flat fish and hot’n’tot lures to pick up chinook and steelhead downstream from the Berrien Springs dam. They are mostly steelhead at the dam, with spawn and wobble glows among the most productive baits there. Lake Michigan trollers also had excellent success Monday when an east wind dropped water temperatures in front of the St. Joseph piers into the 50s.
1985 – 35 years ago
Maria Madison of St. Joseph has completed a two-year tour of duty in the Peace Corps, serving in Zaire, Central Africa. She plans to return home in December following a vacation in India, Australia and other countries. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon (Ruth) Madison of St. Joseph, she is a 1978 graduate of St. Joseph High School and 1982 graduate of Tufts University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in mental health. For the past year, Miss Madison served in Yakusu in Haut-Zaire.
1970 – 50 yeas ago
Benton Harbor’s new policewoman, Sharon Ann Young, 22, has all the attributes necessary for police work – training in criminology, sociology, juvenile delinquency and judo. She began work today. A 1966 graduate of Benton Harbor, she has just returned to this area after graduating from Western Michigan University and completing 15 weeks of student teaching. She is residing in Coloma. She learned judo at Lake Michigan College. Miss Young will be a plain-clothes policewoman, a sworn officer with authority to make investigations and arrests. She’s been assigned to the youth bureau currently staffed by three detectives. She will be armed.