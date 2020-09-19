1995 – 25 years ago
“Bobby’s Girl” will take people back to the 1950s, with its whitewall tires, glasspack mufflers and fuzzy dice hanging from the rear view mirror. The 1956 Mercury, owned by Bob Dill, will be one of many antique and classic cars on display Saturday for the Southwest Michigan Car Collector’s Show in St. Joseph. The “Cars of Yesterday” show is sponsored by the car club and St. Joseph Today. Exhibitors do not have to be members of the car club. Dill said, “We usually get from 50-60 cars, anything from the early to mid-1900s to newer cars.”
1985 – 35 years ago
Marcellus’ girls basketball team made coach Earl Hahn’s 200th victory at the school a memorable one Tuesday night as the Wildcats crushed Lawrence 85-17 in a Southwest Athletic Conference encounter. Teresa Wright pumped in 24 points while Debbie Carter and Stephanie Lehew chipped in 14 and 12 respectively, as Marcellus improved to 2-0 in the SAC and 3-0 overall. Hahn, now in his 11th year at the Marcellus helm, has posted a 200-38 record. His 1981 squad made it to the Class D quarterfinals before losing.
1970 – 50 years ago
Saturday will be a red-letter day for the Blossomland Cadets when they will march down State Street in Chicago in one of the city’s famous parades. The Cadets are appearing there at the invitation of the United German American Society of Greater Chicago, to participate in the General Von Steuben parade. The parade will have 153 units, among them will be at least 18 drum corps, including a drum and fife corps from Essen, Germany, and Chicago’s famous Cavaliers. The Cadets are sponsored by Amvet Post 88 of St. Joseph, and co-sponsored by American Legion Post 163 of St. Joseph and VFW Post 1137 of Benton Harbor.