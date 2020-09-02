1995 – 25 years ago
A chance to stretch the legs and a hot cup of Joe can be a godsend to the weary traveler. For eight years that’s what members of the New Buffalo, Bridgman and Lakeside United Methodist churches have been to those motoring past the New Buffalo Welcome Center off I-94. For each of the three summer holidays – Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day – some 50 church members have taken turns working three-hour shifts from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. serving up coffee, juice, cookies and conversation. The Operation C.A.R.E. Volunteers started Friday morning and won’t close up until Monday night. The coffee is donated by Bill Knapp’s Restaurant, the volunteers provide the rest.
1985 – 35 years ago
A Frisbee-throwing contest over Labor Day will be a two-day affair, according to South Haven Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Tamandl. There will be Frisbee games and contests for adults and children beginning at noon Saturday at the athletic fields next to South Haven High School, with games and contests for the more experienced resuming at 1 p.m. Sunday at the same location. The Frisbee events are among a number of activities the chamber has scheduled for the long weekend.
1970 – 50 years ago
Two Fairplain teenagers who are amateur astronomers took a series of pictures of the Aug. 16 partial eclipse of the moon. Sam Siriano, 16, and Doug Cook, 15, students at Benton Harbor High School, snapped the pictures with a 6-inch Newtonian reflector telescope, using a 35 mm reflex camera at 1/50 of a second, with the aperture wide open and taken with 18 mm focal length lens. The series of pictures was taken from 9:17 to 11:29 p.m. at 10 minute intervals. Doug and Sam said it was their first attempt to take pictures of an eclipse. The partial eclipse shadowed 41 percent of the moon, according to Sam. Both boys said astronomy was their hobby and that they have spent about three years studying in the field.