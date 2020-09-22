1995 – 25 years ago
Jim and Cynda Muldoon, co-founders of The Garden Project in Benton Harbor, looked at a vacant lot near Benton Harbor High School and saw a chance to involve neighborhood children in a garden. They planted the garden May 31 with the help of some curious neighborhood children. Since then, the garden has attracted children from throughout the area. The garden has some “great sweet potatoes” that will be harvested in a couple of weeks. It’s also produced other fruits and vegetables. One of the favorites among children is pole beans.
1985 – 35 years ago
Quick Carlson didn’t bring his yearbook to his St. Joseph High School 40-year reunion. Instead, the Brandywine, Md., resident brought his 231/2-foot steamboat. The Class of 1945 reunion was Saturday. On Monday, Carlson was giving classmates rides on the St. Joseph River. Carlson said he towed the boat to St. Joseph to show it to relatives and his old school chums. His wife, Dottie, said her husband bought the steam engine for his boat some 13-15 years ago from someone who had planned to build a steam car, but didn’t. Carlson has used it to run a printing press, band saw and wheat grinder.
1970 – 50 years ago
Fall flowers and migratory birds will be featured during a nature walk and slideshow Sunday at Lew Sarett Nature Center. Open to the public for free, families are encouraged to visit the center on Benton Center Road in Hagar Township. Director Ralph Williams will narrate the slideshow and lead visitors on the 45-minute nature walk. Dedicated as a wildlife sanctuary in 1965 by the state, the center is located on land with swamp and marshy areas, river flood plain, upland fields and wooded areas providing natural cover for wildlife.