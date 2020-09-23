1995 – 25 years ago
Michigan has a state bird, fish and flower. But a state reptile? That’s what the painted turtle could be designated if John Marazita III of Niles has his way. And it looks as though the 10-year-old will have a lot of support behind him as he testifies before a Michigan House committee in Lansing. Classmates, family members, teachers and even the school principal will be there to lend him moral support. The youngster’s quest to have the painted turtle officially named the state reptile began late last winter as part of a class assignment on how a bill becomes a law.
1985 – 35 years ago
Tonya Tate, 12, of Buchanan has been selected to represent Michigan in the Miss National Pre-Teen Pageant on Nov. 2 in Miami Beach. The daughter of Toni Tate of Buchanan and John Tate of Rodeo, Calif., she is a student at Buchanan Middle School. She won the 1985 Miss Michigan National Pre-Teen Pageant on Aug. 31 in Grand Rapids. The national winner will receive a Hawaiian vacation and cash. The contestants, all 8 to 12 years old, will be judged on poise, personality, appearance and talent.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Twin Cities YMCA will conduct physical fitness tests Saturday and Monday as a prelude to a 12-week fitness course. YMCA Physical Director Sam Anderson said men enrolling for the fitness course will be measured for cardiovascular tone, blood pressure, pulse rate, lung capacity, and various weight and strength ratings. At the end of the class, they will be tested again to evaluate progress. Anderson trained at the University of Illinois to conduct the program. Dr. John Manning will present films to explain the importance of exercise and good health habits.