1995 – 25 years ago
Carlene Proctor of Dowagiac is coordinating the Sept. 30 bike-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event will start at 10 a.m. in the Dowagiac Union High School parking lot and continue to 3 p.m. Riders raise fund by getting pledges from individuals for the miles they ride. Proctor said five laps in the parking lot equals 1 mile. The bike-a-thon is dedicated to Jason Ferguson, 10, one of more than 13,000 patients treated at the hospital since it opened in 1962. Ferguson underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatments in 1994 for melanoma. Recent tests show he is now cancer free.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Four Flags Area Apple Festival Grand Parade steps off from Second and Sycamore streets on Saturday. Janet Pelkey, parade chairman, said there are at least 102 units scheduled to take part. Gloria Cooper, Southwestern Michigan College public information director and secretary of the Niles School Board, is the parade’s grand marshal. Awards will be presented in 11 categories. Floats in various divisions will receive a trophy, as will the best high school band, clown, baton and horse units.
1970 – 50 years ago
Art students in Gobles have set December as a deadline for the completion of a puzzle that has nearly 80,000 pieces. The puzzle is a 4-by-32-foot mosaic of four panels, with each panel representing different stages in man’s educational process, from preschool to adulthood. When completed, the mosaic will be placed in the school’s library as part of a growing collection of art contributions to the school. Each panel is covered with miniature ceramic tiles, about 600 to a square foot. Each tile is individually placed over a design and glued and later cemented.