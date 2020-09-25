1995 – 25 years ago
A Preschool Outdoor Discovery Class starts Oct. 12 at Love Creek Nature Center on Huckleberry Road in Berrien Center. The class is designed to help 4- to 6-year-olds develop an interest and appreciation of the natural world. They will experience a new outdoor theme each month through a variety of hands-on activities. The class will meet monthly on Thursdays until May. There will be a morning and afternoon session.
1985 – 35 years ago
Junior Achievement of Blossomland will open the doors to its new building at 685 St. Joseph Drive in St. Joseph on Monday. Now in its 14th year, JA has outgrown its leased quarters on Highland Avenue. The new building was the result of a funding drive through JA’s 24-member board and contributions from local businesses. JA teaches high schoolers how to form and operate their own businesses. Twin Cities JA participants come from five high schools: Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Lakeshore, Lake Michigan Catholic and Michigan Lutheran.
1970 – 50 years ago
David Laetz, 22, designed a fold-out bed complete with stereo amplifying equipment and TV and won $250. Laetz is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Laetz of St. Joseph. He is a senior at Michigan State University. He is a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph High School. His unique bed was entered in a competition sponsored by the International Woodworking Machinery and Furniture Supply Fair in Louisville last week. Laetz was flown to Louisville to receive his prize money at the opening day of the expo. Entries were judged on the basis of innovative or original design, suitability of materials, workmanship or presentation, and for multi-use and modular fabrication concepts.