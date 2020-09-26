1995 – 25 years ago
The Michigan Maritime Museum recently acquired a 19th century Fresnel lens, which guided ships through the hazardous shoals at the mouth of the Detroit River. The log books of 19th century mariners indicate the 40-inch-tall lens burned so brightly it was visible nearly 15 miles away. In hazy weather, the light-keeper of the Detroit station operated a steam-powered fog whistle to warn mariners near the river entrance. Acquisition of the Detroit River light commemorated 100 years of service and the vital role the Detroit Station played as a navigation aid to sipping and transportation between Lakes Huron and Erie.
1985 – 35 years ago
Live music and dancing will be featured at Fennville’s first Goose Festival on Oct. 18-20. Fennville is adjacent to Allegan State Forest and a state game refuge. Each fall, some 300,000 Canadian geese pass through the area. The area is famed for goose hunting conducted under restrictive conditions. Iowa Rose, a western Michigan singing quartet, will perform. The local country dance band Wild Thyme will perform during the Goose Ball. Other festival events will include the Wild Goose Chase, the Goose Parade and a Wildlife Art Show.
1970 – 50 years ago
Bands from eight or nine area high schools will compete in the annual marching festival sponsored by the Southwestern Michigan Band and Orchestra association Oct. 7 at Buchanan Memorial Field. Buchanan schools also hosted the festival last year. Each participating band will give a 10-minute performance and will form en masse for the presentation of trophies. Before performing, each band will stand inspection and the final rating for the competition will be based on performance and inspection.