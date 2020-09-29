1995 – 25 years ago
A replica rifle has been snatched, again, from the World War I doughboy soldier statue at Lake Bluff Park. Department of Public Works employee Carl Radde discovered the statue’s empty left hand Tuesday. Police discovered a couple of mock cannon balls stacked at the nearby Dahlgren cannon had been knocked down the bluff. The balls were returned to the stack, but a search of the area could not find the gun. After an American Legion Auxiliary fundraising effort, the doughboy was dedicated Nov. 11, 1930, the 12th anniversary of the end of World War I.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Decatur Village Council, on Monday night, took no action on an ordinance that would require homeowners to mow their lawns. Under the proposed ordinance, council members would appoint a “commissioner of noxious weeds” that could order homeowners to cut lawns that have become overgrown by weeds and grass. If a homeowner failed to comply, the lawns would be mowed by village employees, and the cost would be added to the homeowner’s property tax. Currently, the village has been mowing overgrown lawns for free.
1970 – 50 years ago
A self-propelled aquatic vegetation harvester designed to combat one of the most prevalent forms of water pollution – the weed-choked lake – is being tested by Clark Equipment Co.’s development division in Cassopolis. The harvester is designed to cut weeds and algae at depths up to 5 feet, and then bring them aboard the barge-like machine by means of a conveyor belt. The removal impedes, or in many cases stops, the fertilization process of the weeds and algae, thereby clearing the lake for better fishing, swimming and other water sports.