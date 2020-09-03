1995 – 25 years ago
The years slipped away Saturday afternoon as people gathered at St. Patrick’s County Park to celebrate a different time and a different way of life. The occasion was the annual Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa Powwow sponsored by the Potawatomi Indians. The powwow is held each year over the Labor Day weekend as an annual renewal of an ancient Native American get-together. Two hundred or more years ago, members of the Pokagon Band gathered near the site of the present day powwow on the banks of the St. Joseph River to celebrate the end of the huckleberry picking season before going off to their winter homes. Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa literally means “we quit picking.”
1985 – 35 years ago
Since 1939, Charles Sage has been serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers – that’s all you can get – in a converted streetcar decorated with pictures of Big Band stars from the 1940s and ’50s. It’s known as the Hotel De Hamburger. Sage and his wife, Joyce, recently passed the diner on to their son, Frank, continuing a family tradition that started in 1900, when Sage’s father, Frank, opened up a hamburger stand across the street from the old Dyckman House Hotel. Sage said his father moved the stand a block down Michigan Avenue into a permanent building on the restaurant’s current site about 1910, then purchased a used Kalamazoo streetcar, which has housed the Hotel De Hamburger since 1933.
1970 – 50 years ago
Salty Quackers! That’s the name of the duck that came to live at the Stephen E. Upton home in St. Joseph. The duck came at Easter time and stayed to captivate the whole family. Salty belongs to Liz Upton, who will be a sixth-grader this year at Brown School. The duck was purchased at Pletz’s Poultry farm for 50 cents and was kept in a cage in Liz’s room until it was old enough to live outdoors. Liz took her responsibility seriously and vacuumed around the cage everyday before she went to school. The idea for a duck came after the death of Liz’s seahorses because her friend Kip Brooks’ duck had worked out well.