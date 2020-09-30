1995 – 25 years ago
The pencil is the tool Benton Harbor resident Darrell Willis Humbles uses to create art. He’s shown his works at Lake Michigan College, at the Cook Energy Information Center and at the Covert Black Arts Fair. He’s also had one of his pieces accepted into the prestigious All Michigan All Media show at the Krasl Art Center. Now, he will have a show at the Krasl. Twelve of his pieces will be on exhibit. Most of his pieces are done in colored pencil. One of his favorites is a 1953 Hudson he saw at a car show.
1985 – 35 years ago
The population of Three Oaks will double for one day tomorrow as thousands of visitors pour into town for the 12th Annual Apple Cider Century Bicycle Tour. A record 4,500 riders have registered for this year’s ride, which begins and ends Sunday at River Valley High School. The ride features routes of 25, 50 and 100 miles, complete with rest stops, on scenic backroads. The event has drawn riders from 12 states. For seven years, the ride has been the largest single-day century tour in the U.S. The ride is not a race and is meant primarily for touring cyclists.
1970 – 50 years ago
Lake Michigan College trustees voted last night to return intercollegiate athletics to the campus by splitting the bill with the students. They also voted to return two of the four buildings on the old Britain Avenue campus to the Benton Harbor school district at the close of the school year. Offered for removal from the lease are a two-story classroom building and the gymnasium, or “Barn.” They trustees also accepted two sizable gifts for the improvement of the new campus, and voted to reinstate carpeting in all classrooms, offices and laboratories.