1995 – 25 years ago
For the 11th year, David Moser, Beverly Radde and Ron Buck will spend their Labor Day overseeing the local Muscular Dystrophy pledge center. Moser, of Coloma Township, was born with spinal muscular atrophy. In 1992, he was named the first recipient of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Michigan Personal Achievement Award. Radde, vice president of the Southwestern Michigan Chapter of Muscular Dystrophy, and Buck, a technician with Jones Intercable, are from Watervliet. Along with 20 volunteers, they will be staffing 10 phone lines during the 21 1/2-hour telethon.
1985 – 35 years ago
Benton Harbor is counting on some speedy backs and receivers to produce a strong inaugural football season in the Big Eight Conference. The Tigers finished 7-1, the school’s best record in 21 years, and captured the conference title last year in their final campaign in the LMAC. And despite the return of just 10 letter winners, only two of whom started full time last year, Benton Harbor Coach Dan Lauer is full of optimism for the upcoming season, “We have some very fine young ballplayers, but we don’t have a great abundance of anything. So a lot of young people are going to have to come through for us to have a good year.”
1970 – 50 years ago
Trucks will return, probably today, to a section of Red Arrow Highway on the brink of the eroded Lake Michigan bluff in south St. Joseph, according to the Michigan State Highway Department. Trucks had been routed around a half-mile long section of Red Arrow since early this year to avoid further erosion, but the area now seems able to bear truck traffic, according to George Danek, one of the department’s project engineers. “We stabilized the area with fill, we hope, and we’ve built a seawall (on the lakefront) and backfilled behind it.” If erosion continues, trucks may be rerouted off Red Arrow again. The lane of Red Arrow Highway closest to the lake will continue to be closed.