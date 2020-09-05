1995 – 25 years ago
One hundred years ago, a pair of inventive Benton Harbor brothers made automotive history. Although Arthur Baushke and Brothers didn’t succeed in getting their “autymobile” into the 1895 Chicago Times-Herald race, they apparently financed the crafting of the first car made in the United States. That creation is now part of a Pennsylvania museum. The 1895 Benton Harbor car was acquired earlier this year by the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey, Pa. The vehicle was donated by David Kolzow Sr., an automotive collector, restorer and historian, and his wife, Janet. Kolzow, who lives in Illinois, restored the car after he bought it in 1981. “It is the first American-made vehicle to be built from scratch as an automobile, as opposed to being built on a modified horse-drawn carriage. It is also currently the oldest known fully operating American automobile.”
1985 – 35 years ago
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an eight-lesson Boating Skills and Seamanship course starting Sept. 16, according to Manny Stoes, public affairs officer. Classes will be at 7 p.m. Mondays at the St. Joseph Savings and Loan Association in St. Joseph. The class is open to all area residents 12 and older, and the only cost is $8 for course materials. Those who complete the course will receive certificates. Many insurance companies give insurance discounts to boat owners who complete the course, the Auxiliary said.
1970 – 50 years ago
A stop-and-go traffic signal will be installed soon on I-94BL (Lake Shore Drive) at the Hilltop Road intersection in St. Joseph, the Department of State Highways said today. “This ‘T’ intersection has increasing traffic volumes with some occurrence of left-turning accidents,” a spokesman said.