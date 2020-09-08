1995 – 25 years ago
Former Astronaut Capt. James Lovell will address The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center on Monday, announced Michael Cook, club president. Audiences who watched the movie “Apollo 13” with breathless suspense were struck by the astronaut’s greatest attributes – technological skill and personal courage – during that perilous flight. Lovell’s space career began in 1962 following extensive experience as a naval aviator and test pilot.
1985 – 35 years ago
Riders and sponsors are needed for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital bike-a-thon in Hartford, according to an announcement from John and Laura Busch, co-chairmen of the local ride. The bike-a-thon is scheduled for Sept. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Sponsors pledge money for each mile ridden by the bikers, according to the announcement. Sponsor forms are available from area grocery stores and schools. St. Jude is in Memphis.
1970 – 50 years ago
Fernwood Nature Center on Range Line Road, south of Berrien Springs, will host a three-week class in rocks and minerals, beginning Sept. 12. The class will meet for three Saturdays, and will be led by Michael Wolford, a researcher at the Ann Arbor Biological Center. It is open to all adults and students. The instructor is a graduate of Western Michigan University, and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Wolford of Niles.