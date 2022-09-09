Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track to break a three-week losing streak. The benchmark index was up three-quarters of a percent in the early going on Friday, while big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about half a percent. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.