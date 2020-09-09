1995 – 25 years ago
Move over Disneyland, Mickey Mouse is alive and well at the home of Dan and Donna Thompson in Stevensville. A drive through downtown past the couple’s house certainly attests to it. On the garage door are life-size pictures of Mickey Mouse and his girlfriend, Minnie. “There was a big white space (on the garage doors); it needed something and that’s what it needed,” Dan said. The famous mouse couple was hand-painted on the garage door by Donna, who said the project took her 19 1/2 hours. There’s also the Mickey Mouse mailbox and Mickey Mouse garbage can.
1985 – 35 years ago
Buchanan officials are taking steps to counter a skunk invasion that apparently has some residents wondering about the accuracy of the city’s motto “A Fine Place to Live.” In the opening battle of an apparent war, the City Commission on Monday night approved the purchase of five skunk traps. According to city officials, a small army of the stinky critters has moved into Buchanan. City Manager Clyde Remmo said the traps will be loaned to property owners, who can use them to catch the estimated 30 skunks that are paying nightly visits to various neighborhoods. According to a report presented to the city by Clerk Herbert Russell, skunks will be lured into the cage-like traps by chicken lased with tranquilizers. Once a trap is sprung, the doped-up skunk and cage are carefully covered with a blanket and transported to an area landfill and disposed of.
1970 – 50 years ago
Nine-year-old Carey Ross, one of 330,000 boys participating in Pitch, Hit and Throw competition across the country, won a divisional championship at Tiger Stadium in his age group. There were 14 divisional champions across the country, and Carey finished sixth in the nation by score comparison. Carey is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Ross of St. Joseph.