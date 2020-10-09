DOWAGIAC — Several people were arrested on various drug and weapons charges after the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team acted on a search warrant at a house on Edwards Street in Pokagon Township near Dowagiac Thursday.
During the search of the property, detectives say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, heroin, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the people arrested are being withheld pending arraignment in 4th District Court.
Their ages and charges are: 28-year-old male, felon in possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants; 30-year-old female, possession of methamphetamine; 28-year-old male, possession of methamphetamine; 31-year-old male, felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house; and 31-year-old male, felon in possession of a firearm.
Assisting in the search were the Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Dowagiac Police Department and K9 Tole, Pokagon Tribal Police and Cass County felony detectives.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 800-462-9328 or submit a tip through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.