NILES — A Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash near Niles on Tuesday. Police have not released the 56-year-old woman’s name.
Three other people, whose names also were not released Wednesday, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Sutherland said it happened about 4:45 p.m. on South 11th Street near Fort Street in Niles Township. He said based on a preliminary investigation, the Dowagiac woman, driving a Nissan Sentra, was exiting the Speedway gas station onto South 11th Street when she failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of a Ford Explorer driven southbound by a 72-year-old man from Niles.
Sutherland said the man and a passenger in his vehicle, a 61-year-old woman also from Niles, both were taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with injuries that are not life-threatening.
A passenger in the Nissan Sentra, a 56-year-old woman from Edwardsburg, also was taken to the South Bend hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Berrien County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team, the Niles Township Fire Department, the Niles Police Department and the Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service.
The crash remains under investigation, Sutherland said.