SOUTH HAVEN — As South Haven History Club members saw their classmates’ state competitions canceled one by one this spring due to the coronavirus outbreak, they began to wonder whether their contest, too, would be curtailed.
It appears, however, club members will be spared the bad news, as organizers of the annual Michigan History Day have come up with plan B.
Instead of traveling all the way to Saginaw Valley State University on April 8, students will now show judges their performances, documentaries and exhibits online, hoping to secure a berth in the national competition in June.
“In general, the kids are over the moon that organizers thought outside of the box and found a way to allow the competition to go on, even if it means that active presentation of their projects is limited,” said Kameron Daugherty, parent of three children who all qualified for the state competition.
“I am so excited for them,” Daugherty said. “Two of my kids will be submitting group documentaries. My oldest daughter Avery, along with her partner, Jessee Ford, is submitting a documentary on the first female U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, Nicole Malachowski.” He added that youngest daughter Lauryn, along with her partner Tessa Hosier, will submit a documentary on the first female cooking show host, Julia Child. His son Myles will present an exhibit on the Wright Brothers, with partner Nic Sheppard.
A total of 13 History Club members from South Haven High School and Baseline Middle School advanced to the state level of the National History Day contest, marking the 10th year in a row that students from South Haven have done so.
With schools closed in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus, History Club coach Julie Sheppard said she is glad the state contest will still continue.
“It’s (preparing for the state competition) keeping the students moving and they are all working hard to get ready for the next level,” Sheppard said. “They really needed this. Some of the kiddos are involved in the other sports and competitions that got canceled.”
South Haven History Club members advanced to the state competition after qualifying to do so at the regional competition at Western Michigan University earlier in March.
The other students who qualified from South Haven are: Addison Dekoning, London Piersein, Charlotte Knox, Erin Bos, Tabitha Newberry, Garrett Smith and Kendra Burrows.