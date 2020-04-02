SOUTH HAVEN — Republic Services, which provides trash pickup for the city of South Haven, has announced that it will temporarily halt curbside bulk pickup for city residents.
Bulk items are large items that will not fit into trash containers, such as furniture. However, residents may use the Republic Services transfer station at 200 Aylworth Ave. to drop off their bulk trash. The transfer station will be open to city of South Haven residents only beginning on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Yard waste will continue to be picked up at the curb. No yard waste bags are allowed at the transfer station.
An attendant will be on site checking for proof of residency to ensure the transfer station is used by residents only, as well as to monitor traffic flow to promote social distancing/spacing. Additionally, only items that are part of the curbside bulk program will be acceptable.
For more information, contact Republic Services at 877-698-7274.