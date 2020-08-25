Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler was elected as president of the Michigan Association of County Clerks (MACC) for 2021 at the association’s recent annual meeting, which was held online.
“It’s an honor and privilege to represent the county clerks in Michigan,” said Tyler, who is the first county clerk from Berrien County to be elected as president of the association, according to a news release from the association.
Tyler has been on the board of directors for the past three years and has been actively involved since 2013 on the MACC Legislative Committee and Council of Election Officials Board, which is a combination of Michigan county clerks and local clerks. She serves on several other MACC committees as well.
She said the position will not take her away from her duties as the Berrien County clerk, but will strengthen her knowledge and abilities.
The MACC Board of Directors is made up of county clerks from five districts and covers all 83 Michigan counties. MACC helps promote a better understanding of the duties of a county clerk, which are governed by statute.
Before becoming a county clerk in 2013, Tyler was a Michigan state representative for the 78th District and had served as the Southwestern Michigan Economic Growth Alliance’s executive director for 11 years.