ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler announced last Wednesday that she will run for re-election on the August primary ballot.
Tyler, a Republican from Niles, said in a news release that if elected to a third term as clerk, her priority will be to “provide quality customer service that is accurate, timely, professional and respects the individual and their privacy.”
The clerk’s office manages county elections; maintains vital records such as birth, death and marriage records; and processes and maintains Circuit Court records.
Tyler, who has served in the office since 2012, first decided to run for the clerk’s position upon the retirement of longtime Clerk Louise Stine.
At the time, Tyler was completing her second term as the state representative in the 78th District.
Prior to going to Lansing, Tyler had spent 18 years with the Berrien County Economic Development Department and 12 years with the Southwestern Michigan Economic Growth Alliance.
She also has served as interim Niles city administrator and a Lincoln Township trustee.
Tyler is currently the first vice president of the Michigan Association of County Clerks (MACC) and serves on the MACC Legislative Committee and the Council of Election Officials Board, which is a combination of Michigan county and local clerks.
She is also a member of the United County Officers Association of Michigan and the Berrien County Clerks Association.
No other candidates have announced a run for the county’s clerk seat. The filing deadline is in April.