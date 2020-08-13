The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in the weeks leading up to Labor Day Weekend.
The county will increase patrols on area roads from Aug. 14 to Sept. 7, with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.
“Drunk driving is deadly and illegal,” Sheriff Paul Bailey said in a news release. “It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers and everyone on the road with you. If you’re attending Labor Day Weekend parties or other celebrations to mark the end of summer, always drive sober.”
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday in Michigan, 10 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. Throughout 2019, there were 9,787 alcohol-involved crashes in Michigan with 295 alcohol-involved fatalities statewide.
In addition to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office taking part in this campaign, 108 other law enforcement agencies in Michigan will also participate. This extra overtime funding is paid with federal funds administered by the Office of Highway Safety Planning.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 10,511 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2018.
Although it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, in 2018, one person was killed every 50 minutes by a drunk driver on the country’s roadways.
Laboratory and on-road research shows most drivers are significantly impaired at a BAC of .08, with regards to critical driving tasks such as braking, steering, lane changing, judgment, and divided attention.
If a person is caught driving impaired, they can face jail time.
On average, a OWI may cost a driver up to $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing fees and vehicle repairs. Based on 2010 figures (the most recent year for which cost data is available), OWI crashes cost the United States $44 billion annually.