The Michigan Sheriff’s Association has issued a statement condemning the actions that led to the death of George Floyd.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey and Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott, two of the 83 elected sheriff’s represented by the MSA, said they wholeheartedly agree with the MSA.
“I am sickened by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police officers,” Bailey said. “I condemn their actions leading to Mr. Floyd’s death.”
Abbott said he, too, was truly disturbed by what he saw take place in Minneapolis. Floyd died after one police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while three other officers looked on.
“Actions like that should never take place. The MSA’s statement is right on with what our office stands for,” Abbott said.
“Officers are expected to protect the communities they serve. These officers have degraded, disparaged and discredited our profession and broken trust with those we serve – our residents and communities,” The MSA Board of Directors said in a written statement.
“It was bad policing and we are deeply disturbed by those images. We want Michiganders to know that these kind of actions will not be accepted or tolerated,” the MSA said.
Bailey said the sheriff’s association, and his office, support the right of people to protest peacefully.
“We support and will defend their right to do so, and we will protect them from harm while they are peacefully assembled,” the sheriff said. “We are proud of our community as it demonstrated great responsibility to maintain peace and order while conducting a protest and march this past weekend. We stand by their message and do not condone, in any manner, the use of unreasonable force by any officer.”
Sheriffs in all 83 of Michigan’s counties are elected by the people to work for the people, Bailey said.
“We strive every day to earn trust, build relationships, and improve our communities. I pledge to continue to do so,” he said.
Sheriff Abbott said the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office trains its divisions throughout the year to make sure the staff performs at a high level so “an incident like (Floyd’s death) will never take place at our office or in Van Buren County.”
Abbott said he is troubled that people are attacking all of law enforcement due to the actions of four officers.
“You have good and bad in all fields and walks of life, and it is troubling how millions of people are trying to lump all law enforcement into the actions of four officers. I’m proud of our office, all the people who work at it, and our community,” Abbott said.
The MSA said Michigan’s sheriffs strive to earn trust, build relationships and improve their communities, and pledge to continue to do so.
“We grieve for and stand with Mr. Floyd’s family, and call for justice and peace,” the association said in its statement. “We stand with those peacefully redressing their government and we stand with those seeking solutions. We seek them too.”