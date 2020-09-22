LANSING — A Benton Harbor man who shot and injured two women in 2016 after they came to his house to buy cigarettes has lost an appeal.
The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions of Timothy Young Jr., 57, on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony. The court also affirmed Young’s sentence as a second-offense habitual offender to concurrent terms of 5 years, 11 months to 15 years to be served consecutively to two two-year terms for two counts of felony firearm.
A Berrien County jury found Young guilty on Feb. 23, 2017, after hearing testimony from the two women he’d shot, Dontae Henderson and Jeanie Yarbrough. It happened Sept. 11, 2016, outside Young’s home at 825 N. Wells St. in Benton Township. Although the women’s accounts of what led up to the shootings were somewhat different, they both were certain of one thing – that it was Young who had shot them.
Young originally was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, but the jury did not believe he intended to kill the women so found him guilty of the lesser charge.
Young was originally sentenced by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley to 10-15 years on each of the assault charges.
This was Young’s second appeal. In his first appeal, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld his convictions but remanded the case to Berrien County for resentencing, finding that the trial court judge had exceeded the sentencing guidelines without justification.
In this second appeal, the defendant argued that the re-sentence was disproportionate because the trial court failed to account for numerous mitigating factors when sentencing him at the very top of his minimum sentencing guideline range of 71 months. But the appeals court disagreed.
Also in its decision on Young’s second appeal, the appeals court said it declined to review defendant’s challenges to his convictions because “where an appellate court remands for some limited purpose … a second appeal is limited to the scope of the remand,” and the appeals court had previously affirmed the convictions and remanded only for resentencing.