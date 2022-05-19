ST. JOSEPH — There is a shortage of baby formula on store shelves across the nation, and Berrien County stores are not immune.
Among them are Harding’s Friendly Market and Roger’s Foodland in St. Joseph, which both have gaps on their store shelves where there would normally be an abundant supply of formula.
“Yes, we’re short on it, just like everybody else,” said Roger Seely, owner of Roger’s Foodland. “Just because we order it doesn’t mean we’re going to get it.”
A manager at Harding’s, who didn’t want to give her name, said it’s slim pickings there, too, when it comes to infant formula.
Besides continuing supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, baby formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition, based in Sturgis, is at the heart of a nationwide formula recall that has resulted in shortages. The company makes the popular brand, Similac. The recall resulted in consumers turning to Mead Johnson’s Enfamil brand, which now is in short supply.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is working with Abbott to complete a to-do list before it can resume production of Similac.
The company has said it then would take two weeks to resume production of baby formula at the facility. After the production lines are running again, Abbott says it would take a minimum of six to eight weeks for new cans of formula to be delivered to stores.
Breastfeeding
Samantha Beyerlein is a registered dietician and supervisor of the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program for the Berrien County Health Department.
WIC provides nutrition and breastfeeding education, nutritious foods and improved health care access for low-income women, infants and children.
The health department has worked for years to encourage new mothers to breastfeed, and Beyerlein said the current formula crisis could help with the effort.
Health experts say there are a number of benefits to both mother and baby. According to WIC, mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes and postpartum depression.
Their babies have a reduced risk of obesity, respiratory infections, Type 2 diabetes, asthma and sudden infant death syndrome.
According to the WIC, 74.6 percent of U.S. mothers start out breastfeeding, and 44.3 percent are still breastfeeding when their baby is six months old. If 90 percent of women breastfed exclusively for six months, it would result in $13 billion saved in the U.S. each year, and 1,000 infant deaths prevented each year, WIC officials state.
Beyerlein said depending on the brand used, it can cost between $2,500 to $5,000 a year to feed a baby formula.
Help is available
Beyerlein said the health department offers a breastfeeding support group and other programs to help new mothers.
“During prenatal appointments, we start discussing breastfeeding, and encourage it,” she said.
The Nurse Family Partnership program offers support to expectant mothers who are in their first 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Other programs available in Berrien County include the Silver Linings Program in Berrien Springs, the Michigan Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting Program for parents under age 20, and the Berrien Springs Breastfeeding Support Group, which meets twice a month. Beyerlein said this group is available through its Facebook page.
For more information on any of these programs, call the Berrien County Health Department at 926-7121, visit bchdmi.org, or call the local WIC office at 927-5646.