ST. JOSEPH — The number of Southwest Michigan homes sold in December dropped, compared to the year before.
A report from the Southwest Michigan Association of Realtors found the December housing market felt the squeeze from a low inventory of homes.
“For the first half of the year, home sales were higher each month than in 2020. Then in July, the shrinking inventory took over, and for the second half of the year, sales each month fell below that in 2020,” said Alan Jeffries, association executive of Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
Jeffries predicted another strong year for the region’s housing market, where the low inventory and low interest rates will keep home prices high.
Just under 300 homes were sold in December 2021, whereas 367 homes were sold in the December of the year prior, the highest in year-over-year since 2006.
Year-to-date, the number of homes sold in 2021 fared similarly to 2020 – 3,889 compared to 3,924.
For the last nine years, more than 3,000 have been sold in Southwest Michigan.
The price of the average home sold in December 2021 ($377,156) climbed 18 percent compared to the year prior ($318,807).
December’s home prices were also the most expensive in 2021. The year-to-date average selling price of $325,972 was up 7 percent over 2020 and set a new record in the year-over-year comparison.
The average selling price in Southwest Michigan has increased 63 percent since 2015.
Median selling prices also exploded in December. In December 2021, it was $245,000, soaring 19 percent above the $205,500 median selling price of December 2020.
The $245,000 median selling price also set a new record in the year-over-year comparison. December’s median selling price also set the record for 2021.
The year-to-date median selling price of $226,100 was a 5 percent increase over $215,000 in 2021 and set a new record in the year-over-year comparison.
In the backdrop of all of this is a dwindling number of homes for sale.
Just 514 houses were for sale at the end of 2021, compared to 717 in 2020.
The market finished 2021 with just a two-month supply of homes for sale compared to 2.7 in November and 2.8 in December 2020. The two-month supply inventory level is the lowest ever recorded in the year-over-year comparison.
In 2010, there were 3,160 houses on the market or a 15.8-month supply.
National trends
In December, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate was 3.11, up from 3.1 in November for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Existing-home sales declined in December, ending a streak of three straight months of gains. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5 percent.
“December saw sales retreat, but the pullback was more a sign of supply constraints than an indication of a weakened demand for housing,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Sales for the entire year finished strong, reaching the highest annual level since 2006.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in December was $358,000, up 15.8 percent from December 2020 ($309,200), as prices rose in each region. The South witnessed the highest pace of appreciation. This marks 118 straight months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.
Existing-home sales in the Midwest slid 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.5 million in December, a 2.6 percent decline from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $256,900, a 10 percent climb from December 2020.
First-time buyers accounted for 30 percent of sales in December, up from 26 percent in November and down from 31 percent in December 2020. NAR’s 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released in late 2021 – stated the annual share of first-time buyers was 34 percent.
Total housing inventory at the end of December amounted to 910,000 units, down 18 percent from November and down 14.2 percent from one year ago (1.06 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 1.8-month supply at the present sales pace, down from 2.1 months in November and from 1.9 months in December 2020.
“We saw inventory numbers hit an all-time low in December,” Yun said. “Homebuilders have already made strides in 2022 to increase supply, but reversing gaps like the ones we’ve seen recently will take years to correct.”