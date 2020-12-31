As many of us stay isolated with our family groups to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s easy to become depressed.
I’ve spent my share of time lingering in bed, wondering if it’s even worth getting up.
My family had big plans for 2020. They included celebrating my older son’s marriage in a big bash in Kalamazoo and visiting my other son in Japan as he studied abroad. Both were cancelled due to the pandemic.
But I also have so much to be thankful for.
One of the silver linings for me now is that I’m spending more time with my older son, even though he lives in California.
Since April, I’ve been playing online games through Steam with him and his beautiful new wife almost every Friday. We play Monaco and Stardew Valley, among other games, and talk to each other through Discord.
I love hearing them fuss with their dog or talk about the best recipes for their new Vitamix. I feel closer to them now than if they had spent a few days in Michigan in October, although I still would have liked to see them.
Another silver lining was when the Western Michigan University dorms closed in March. I got to spend an extra six months with my younger son when he moved back home to finish his classes online and to take summer classes.
Perhaps the biggest silver lining is spending more time with my husband. We set up temporary offices in the house – mine in a spare bedroom and his in the family room.
Before the pandemic, we didn’t see much of each other because our work hours are so different. His work day usually starts at 7:30 a.m. while mine starts later due to night meetings. When he’s home relaxing, I’m often still at a meeting. Now, he’s just a few steps away. It’s easy to get up, stretch, and touch bases with him for five minutes here and there.
Before the pandemic, we wondered if we would get along once we retired and had more time together.
After a couple of weeks of working out of our home, we realized we will be just fine. Which is good because he actually did retire Dec. 1.
I’m not saying it’s all been roses. I miss interviewing people over a latte at a local coffee shop.
I miss spending time with my friends, especially my best friend from college who lives in the Detroit area.
And my heart breaks for people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
But life goes on. I have to focus on the positive, or I spend way too much time in my bed.