ST. JOSEPH — Six more recall petitions were filed against board members in three Berrien County schools this week.
The petitions, which were filed at the county clerk’s office Monday, listed several school board members who represent St. Joseph Public Schools, Niles Community Schools and Watervliet Public Schools.
Trustees Kathy Weykamp and Brett Wier were named in the St. Joseph school recall petitions, board President Bill Spaulding was the lone recall target for Watervliet schools, while Trustee David Fish, President Mark Wortham and Trustee Kyle Zelmer were the three Niles school board members listed in petitions.
With the four recall petitions filed March 22 – against Lakeshore school board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade – there are now 10 ongoing recall petitions that will be heard at clarity hearings this month.
The following is a breakdown of each district’s petitions and what the language outlines.
Lakeshore schools
Four recall petitions were filed March 22 against Lakeshore school board members by two different residents.
Stevensville resident Aimee Foster filed nearly identical petitions against Beckrow and Wade, stating they should be recalled because they voted on Oct. 11 and every month after to continue masking Lakeshore students after the Berrien County Health Department lifted the mask order on Sept. 29, and because they voted Feb. 14 against immediately lifting the mask requirement.
Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius filed a set of petitions against Beckrow and Wade, stating school board trustees should only serve four-year terms and that they are in violation of state law by remaining in office past Dec. 31.
Two prior recall petitions against Beckrow and Wade were denied by the Berrien County Election Commission on March 16, which ruled them to contain opinionated language.
The clarity hearing on the language for the four remaining petitions against Beckrow and Wade will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the Berrien County Administration Building in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph schools
Two recall petitions were filed Monday against St. Joseph school board members by one person.
St. Joseph resident Shawn Hill filed two recall petitions against Weykamp and Wier, stating they were present and supported a motion to the St. Joseph school district’s return-to-learn plan.
Both petitions cited an Aug. 23 school board meeting where Weykamp and Wier voted to require masks for all students indoors, and not including “a provision for a parent to make a determination.”
The clarity hearing for Weykamp and Wier’s petitions will be at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Berrien County Administration Building.
Watervliet schools
One recall petition was filed Monday against Spaulding, Watervliet’s school board president.
Watervliet resident Stefanie Brule filed a petition against Spaulding, stating he was present and supported a motion for mandatory masking for all academic indoor activities.
The petition cited a Nov. 8 school board meeting where Spaulding voted in favor of the mask mandate and did not include a provision for a parent to “exclude their child(ren) from the required face masks.”
The clarity hearing for Spaulding’s petition will also be at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Berrien County Administration Building.
Niles schools
Three recall petitions were filed Monday against three Niles school board members by one person.
Niles resident Krystal McCully filed three petitions with nearly identical language against Fish, Wortham and Zelmer. The three petitions stated they voted in support of modifying the Niles district return-to-learn plan on Oct. 18.
The petition cited a letter from the meeting where Fish, Wortham and Zelmer were in favor of an indoor mask requirement under specific circumstances, and did not make an inclusion for “parental approval.”
The clarity hearing for these three petitions will also be at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Berrien County Administration Building.