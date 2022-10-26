There are only three contested races for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners in the November election.
In District 5, Democrat incumbent Rayonte Bell, of Benton Harbor, is being challenged by Republican Karen Garlanger, also of Benton Harbor.
In District 8, Republican incumbent Teri Sue Freehling, of Baroda, will face Democrat Brett Muchow, of Buchanan.
In District 9, Democrat Michelle Hannon, of New Buffalo, will face Republican Alex Ott, of Sawyer. The incumbent, Ezra Scott, is not running for reelection.
Commissioners are elected for two-year terms. Due to redistricting, some of the boundaries for county commission districts have changed.
District 5
Commissioner Rayonte Bell, 23, D-Benton Harbor, is a pre-engineering student at Lake Michigan College. In August, he was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be a member of the Michigan Committee of Juvenile Justice.
In addition, he works as deputy director of Berrien Forward, a nonprofit. Bell was first elected as a county commissioner in 2020.
“I believe that I am the best candidate for the job because I have shown my willingness to meet my constituents where they are and work hard to meet their needs,” Bell wrote in an emailed statement. “My ability to bring all voices to the table and seek solutions has helped us make progress as a district and as a county.”
Bell said expanding public transportation and improving the juvenile justice system are among his top priorities.
Karen Garlanger, 44, R-Benton Harbor, is an interior designer and has been the owner of Welcome Home Design Group and Welcome Home Construction Group for 13 years. This is the first time she’s run for a political office.
Garlanger said the county needs to support new businesses and make the county more appealing so people will want to live and work here. She said because she is a wife, mother and business owner, she has the life experience to relate to everyone in some way.
“With my 13 years of business ownership, I will bring leadership to the process of how a local government should efficiently function within the constraints of budgets,” she wrote in an emailed statement.
If elected, she said she would work to lower taxes and to keep inflation down.
District 5 includes the St. Joseph; St. Joseph Township, precincts 1 and 2; and Shoreham (part of St. Joseph Township, precinct 2).
District 8
Commissioner Teri Freehling, 45, R-Baroda, is the owner of Freehling Family Farms and Baroda Valley Farms. She was first elected as a county commissioner in 2015, where she serves as vice chair and parliamentarian. She serves on several committees and boards, including Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, Berrien County Planning Commission, Michigan State University Extension Advisory Committee and the Berrien County Broadband Taskforce.
Freehling said many of the priorities she has worked on as a commissioner relate to economic development. She said it’s important to have the proper planning so the county can be purposeful in its growth and development.
“In order to draw in businesses, which will create more jobs and attract people who make Berrien County home, we need to focus on sound planning for land use and quality of life for our residents,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “When these matters and others are handled with care and consideration, you will find an environment that allows for job creation and retention, economic diversity while conserving environmental resources, quality of life and focusing on efficient land use and preservation.”
She said she is a good listener and strives to find common ground.
“I seek reelection because there is work I wish to continue to do on behalf of the people I represent,” she wrote. “I am the candidate with experience and life-long knowledge of the place I love and call home.”
Brett Muchow, 43, D-Buchanan, is a farm manager at Verdant Hollow Farms in Oronoko Township, where he works with his wife and three sons. He was previously a high school English teacher in Chicago Public Schools for more than a decade. In addition, he is co-chair of the Community Engagement Council at Andrews University in Berrien Springs.
If elected, Muchow said his top priority would be to develop a process for “responsible contracting,” which would make the county support local workers and businesses first and would be more transparent on who is hired and how much the item actually costs.
In addition, he said he would work to continue improving the roads, internet and mobiles services and advocate for a unified public transportation system.
“The county needs to provide better services and utilities to make sure Berrien can grow in an affordable way for all residents,” he wrote in an emailed statement.
Muchow said he’s a fair and open-minded communicator.
“I would represent the citizens with a clear conscience and make sure the money spent by the county benefits its workers and companies without corruption,” he wrote.
District 8 includes Baroda Township; Baroda (part of Baroda Township, precinct 1); Oronoko Township; and Berrien Springs (part of Oronoko Township, precinct 2).
District 9
Michelle Hannon, 41, D-New Buffalo, has 15 years of experience as a litigation paralegal. She is on several boards, including the New Buffalo Area Recreational Authority, Friends of the New Buffalo Township Library, New Buffalo Township Zoning Board of Appeals and New Buffalo Township Parks Committee.
Hannon said her top priorities are to increase workforce housing, improve public transportation and expand year-round job opportunities that pay a living wage.
“I’m running because I want to create a Berrien County where full-time residents can find year-round jobs that pay a living wage and afford to buy a house to raise their families,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “We do need more job opportunities outside of tourism, but we can’t encourage business growth without affordable places for employees to live and the infrastructure to support them.”
Alexander Ott, 52, R-Sawyer, owns FixIT Computing in Bridgman. This is his first time running for a political office.
“My main goal is to reach out to local business and provide support to them at the county level, letting them know I am here to help,” Ott wrote in an emailed statement. “I also will work to provide tax exemptions for seniors for property/school taxes, especially now in such a troubled economic time.”
He said the county has a high number of households receiving government assistance.
“We need to fix this,” he wrote.
In addition, he said he wants parents to know that if he is elected, they will have support at the county level when it comes to what is taught in schools and parental rights.
District 9 includes Bridgman; Lake Township; New Buffalo; New Buffalo Township; Grand Beach (New Buffalo Township, precinct 1); Michiana (New Buffalo Township, precinct 1); and Chikaming Township.