ST. JOSEPH — The public library in St. Joseph has begun curbside pickup of library materials, and is accepting returns through the outdoor book drop.
Stephanie Masin, director of the Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, said no fines are being assessed at this time for late returns.
“Everyone has been so patient with us as we work through this, we are definitely not going to penalize anyone,” Masin said.
Returned materials are put in a quarantine area in the library for three days before being placed back on the shelves.
For curbside pickup, patrons should approach the alley from Pearl Street and go to the staff entrance door off the alley.
The door is being staffed from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“A staff member will come out, ask the patron for their name, then go in and get the items the patron has on hold,” Masin said. “Staff members will be wearing masks and gloves.”
Patrons can put items on hold for pickup by visiting the library’s website, stjoseph.lib.mi.us, and the items will be held for up to seven days.
The library began curbside pickup Monday as Phase Three of a five-phase plan to re-open. Dates for the fourth and fifth phases are yet to be determined.
In Phase Four, the library will open to the public with the number of patrons inside at once limited, and masks and 6-foot distancing will be required.
In Phase Five, social distancing requirements will remain in place but in-person programming and meeting room use for library-sponsored events will resume.