ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township voters on Tuesday approved a public safety millage to allow for continued operation of the township’s police and fire departments.
Unofficial results Tuesday night showed the millage passing by more than a 2-to-1 margin – 1,966 votes in favor and 907 against.
“We’re very thankful that we have the overwhelming support of township residents that will allow us to continue public safety services for the next five years,” said Police Chief Randy Leng. “We appreciate the support the community has always shown our department and we look forward to serving the citizens of St. Joseph Township in the future.”
Police, fire and ambulance services for the township are funded through the public safety millage that, due to a Headlee rollback, had been reduced from its original 2001 levy of 4.5 mills, to 4.3870 mills. That millage, which has been in place for 20 years and has been renewed by voters every five years, is due to expire Dec. 31.
Along with renewal of that millage, in the same vote the township won voters’ approval to add a new millage of 1.613, for a total of 6 mills. It was the first time in 20 years the township asked for an increase in the public safety millage. Costs have increased and the current millage collection does not cover annual expenses, township officials said.
This year, for example, revenue from the millage, the only source of funding for public safety, is projected at $1.94 million, while expenditures are projected at $2.24 million. The difference will be taken from the fund balance of $998,796, reducing it to $705,935.
The millage request approved Tuesday is for five years and will begin on 2021 winter property tax bills and will generate about $2.6 million in one year. The increase of 1.613 mills will cost property owners $1.613 per $1,000 of taxable value. So, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 ($200,000 approximate actual value) will see an annual increase of $161.30.
Township officials said inflation and cost of living increases have caused operation costs for St. Joseph Township’s Public Safety to increase annually by an average of 3 percent over the last 11 years. The millage is the only source of funding for public safety in the township. A separate .3 millage is designated for purchasing fire trucks.
The township maintains its own police department and two on-call fire departments, and contracts with Medic 1 for ambulance service.