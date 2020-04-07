St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.