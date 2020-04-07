St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.