ST. JOSEPH — Due to changing circumstances caused by the novel coronavirus, information in the St. Joseph Township spring newsletter regarding yard waste, landfill passes and park opening dates has now changed.
Township Manager Denise Cook said the township recently received notice from Best Way Disposal that, due to challenges associated with COVID-19, yard waste pickup that normally begins April 1 is suspended until further notice.
Solid waste pickup will continue, but drivers will not pick up any waste left outside the garbage cart provided by the company.
Recycling will continue as long as recycling materials do not contain excessive contamination, and as long as recycling processing facilities do not limit or cease operations, Cook said.
The township will address distribution of spring landfill passes after the governor’s executive order to stay at home and shelter in place is lifted. New landfill pass dates will be scheduled and announced after the order is lifted.
St. Joseph Township’s parks will not open until the stay-at-home order is lifted, but trails remain open to the public.